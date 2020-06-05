Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases continues to drop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline, based on the latest figures reported Friday by the state Department of Health Services.

Only 3% of all test results were positive on Friday, continuing a downward trend over the past two weeks. In total, nearly 19.900 people have contracted the virus in Wisconsin and there have been 633 deaths.

The vast majority of those who have gotten the virus — 66% — have recovered. Three percent have died, the state health department said.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer for infectious diseases, cautioned on Thursday that even as the statewide percentages look good, the disease still has not bottomed out.

Also on Friday, Dane County and Madison loosened a public health order to let churches fill 25% of their capacity. The change came after the Madison Catholic Diocese challenged the original reopening plan, which limited churches to no more than 50 parishioners, as unconstitutional.

Dane County is one of the few local governments in Wisconsin that retained limitations on gatherings after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared a statewide order issued by Gov. Tony Evers to be unconstitutional.