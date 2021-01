HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will soon begin vaccinating people 75 years and older and “essential workers” like police officers, grocery store clerks and teachers, the state health secretary said Monday.

The state remains focused on giving the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities — a group that numbers about 1 million — but is making plans to move to the next stage of its vaccination plan, Dr. Rachel Levine said at a media briefing.