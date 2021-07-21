Pennsylvania defends new, no-bid deal for contact tracing

Associated Press (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials on Wednesday defended their decision to award another no-bid deal for COVID-19 contact tracing after a serious data breach involving the state’s previous vendor, calling it an urgent priority with cases rising and schools preparing to reopen for fall.
The Department of Health awarded a contract to Public Consulting Group that state officials expect to run around $9 million but could balloon to $34 million if the coronavirus becomes widespread again. Health officials hired the Boston-based company through an emergency procurement, allowing them to bypass normal contracting procedures.