Pennsylvania adds more than 700 new virus cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania reported 700 new coronavirus infections Monday, along with three additional deaths.

Nearly a quarter of the latest virus cases came from Allegheny County, the current epicenter of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.

More than 101,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 7,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.