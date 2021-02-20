Penn State president retires in 2022, successor to be sought

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The president of Penn State University has announced plans to retire at the end of his current contract, which runs through June of next year, and a phased approach to finding his replacement is set to begin this spring.

President Eric Barron, who announced his plans to university trustees Friday, assumed the office in 2014 as the first president hired after the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal at the school. His predecessor, Rodney Erickson, was provost before taking over after the resignation of former president Graham Spanier following Sandusky’s November 2011 arrest.