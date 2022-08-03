Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump.
Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just miles from where Pence appeared for Kleefisch in conservative Waukesha County, a Milwaukee suburb that's long been key to Republicans.