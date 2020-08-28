Pedestrian struck and killed in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while walking in Sioux Falls.

Officials said the 23-year-old man was struck just before midnight Thursday by a pickup truck.

Sgt. Travis Olsen said officers found the Sioux Falls man dead when they arrived on scene. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and haven't said what happened to the driver.