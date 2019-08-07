Peaceable Street family seeks missing cat

Casper, aka Fluffy Pants, went missing on July 27 on Peaceable Street near Marshall Road in Ridgefield. He was last seen near Minuteman Road, possibly heading into South Salem. Casper, aka Fluffy Pants, went missing on July 27 on Peaceable Street near Marshall Road in Ridgefield. He was last seen near Minuteman Road, possibly heading into South Salem. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Peaceable Street family seeks missing cat 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Casper, aka “Fluffy Pants,” went missing on July 27 on Peaceable Street near Marshall Road in Ridgefield.

He was last seen near Minuteman Road, possibly heading into South Salem.

He possibly ran too far and cannot find his way back, the pet’s owner told The Press.

The cat’s description is as follow:

White long hair

Black markings

Big bushy gray and black tail with white ring

“Please check under decks, sheds, in garages, excellent climber could be in trees etc,” the owner wrote. “We are hopeful a kind soul may be feeding him.”

If someone spots Casper, call 203-733-0008 with any info.

“Do not try to grab or chase, we will come with food and traps.”