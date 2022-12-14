Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of 'evil' in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who allegedly attacked the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he didn’t plan to target Paul Pelosi, a San Francisco police sergeant testified Wednesday.
The suspect, David DePape, broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home on Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.