MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol on Wednesday identified the trooper who fatally shot a Montana man following a vehicle chase on Interstate 94 west of Mandan earlier this month.

The patrol said Trooper Stephen Mayer killed the lone occupant of the vehicle, 45-year-old Craig Knutson, of Billings, Montana. Authorities have released few details about the incident, although they confirmed that a gun was found in Knutson's vehicle.