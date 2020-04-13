Patrol: Body of missing kayaker found in Missouri lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The body of missing kayaker has been pulled from a lake near Springfield, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The patrol identified the man as Timmothy Richardson, 30, of Springfield, television station KOLR reported. The patrol said Richardson’s family had reported him missing Saturday, saying they last spoke to him late Friday night.

Police found Richardson’s vehicle in a lake parking lot Saturday morning. His kayak and cellphone were later found downriver, and crews recovered his body Saturday evening.

Investigators believe he drowned after going fishing in the lake Friday night. The patrol says he was not wearing a life jacket.