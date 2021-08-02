Pashinyan officially appointed Armenia's prime minister

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been officially appointed to the post by the country's president after Pashinyan's party won an early parliamentary election in June.

The newly elected parliament convened for the first time on Monday, and Pashinyan's Civil Contract party, which has the majority of the seats, nominated him to be the prime minister. Shortly after, Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to that effect. In accordance with the country's constitution, a cabinet must be formed within 15 days.