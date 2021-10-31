Partnership aims to help families with medical-legal woes

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A new partnership between Dartmouth-Hitchcock and New Hampshire Legal Assistance aims to help young families with legal problems that harm their health.

The two-year pilot program is a medical-legal partnership for families with young children in Sullivan County and the Upper Valley. The goal is to identify health disparities in communities and address individuals' unmet legal needs, such as ensuring emergency access to insurance benefits, preventing employment and education discrimination, and securing housing.