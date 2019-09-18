Parties renegotiate costs of New Mexico water system

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal managers, Native American tribes and others have renegotiated the costs of a drinking water system that will serve communities in northern New Mexico.

The Bureau of Reclamation says with the signed agreement, the start of construction on the Pojoaque Basin regional water system is one step closer. Work is expected to begin next year.

The system will consist of treatment facilities, storage tanks and transmission and distribution pipelines.

It will be able to supply more than 1 billion gallons (3.8 billion liters) of drinking water annually to the pueblos of Nambé, Tesuque, San Ildefonso and Pojoaque and other customers in Santa Fe County.

The agreement is a product of nearly a year of negotiations. It contains about $15 million in cost-saving measures and additional financial commitments from the partners.