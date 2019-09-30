Parks director to speak at League of Women Voters event Oct. 8

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield (LWVR) is holding a new installment of its educational program series, Get To Know Your Town, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for Ridgefielders to learn more about their town government. The topic for discussion will be Ridgefield Parks and Recreation with its Director Dennis DiPinto as the guest speaker.

This event is free and open to the public. It will take place in Town Hall, in the Lower Level Conference Room, starting at 10:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. League members are invited to attend the Board Meeting before the presentation at 9:30 a.m. RSVPs to marilyn.carroll@snet.net , although not required would be appreciated.

“The Parks and Rec organization provides a wide range of wellness and recreation programs as well as community service and park facilities for the benefit and enjoyment of us all,” said LWVR President Marilyn Carroll. “Most folks don’t realize that there is more to Parks and Recreation than their facility on Danbury Road and we wanted to highlight their organization so that Ridgefielders could learn more about their current services and goals for the future.”