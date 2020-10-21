Parks & Recreation offers Babies in Motion, STEAM classes

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation logo Ridgefield Parks & Recreation logo Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Parks & Recreation offers Babies in Motion, STEAM classes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Now more than ever, children need to interact with each other in a safe environment. Join Ridgefield Parks & Recreation as we guide you and your child in an engaging program called Babies in Motion. Little ones will learn movements and words that will strengthen and empower them, all while socializing from a safe distance.

Each child and caregiver are provided with their own pre-sanitized mat and set of equipment that they will use for the duration of the class. Carefree Crawlers, children ages 6 to 18 months, meet Tuesdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mini Movers, children ages 9 to 36 months, meets Wednesdays, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Both classes are held at the Recreation Center and each class will have a conversation starter of relevant hot topics (i.e. sleep patterns, feeding schedules, screen time, etc.).

Just in time for the holidays, kids will get creative in our innovative STEAM classes that explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade, will make slime, board games, trading cards, and more in our Toy Making program. Classes run from Dec. 9 to Jan. 27, and meet on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m., at the Recreation Center.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.