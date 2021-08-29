Parks & Recreation celebrates summer's end Aug. 29, 2021 Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 12:37 p.m.
Maggie Casey, 11, of Ridgefield, flys high on the bungee trampoline at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Anna Conroy, 8, of Ridgefield, puts on the mini golf course at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Henry Louras, 5, of Croton Falls, N.Y., waves hello from the kid-sized scrambler at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Luna Andujar, 5, of Brookfield prepares to bounce on the bungee trampoline at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Donna Knoche, of Ridgefield, encourages her grandchildren Trip, 5, and Emersyn, 3, as they put on the mini golf course at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department Director Dennis DiPinto tests out the zip line at the department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Margo Rosenfield, 7, of Ridgefield, enjoys the scrambler with her brother, Adam, 14, at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Julian Louras, 8, of Croton Falls, N.Y., enjoys success on the golf course at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department’s End of Summer Rec Party.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
RIDGEFIELD — Despite some last-minute rescheduling, the Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer’s End Rec Party was a huge success.
Hundreds of families gathered in East Ridge Middle School’s main parking lot Saturday afternoon for a free fair full of mini golf, bungee trampolines, a kid-sized scrambler ride and a 300-foot zip line.