Parks & Recreation: Puppy/dog training, volleyball camp and springboard diving camp

We can all use some etiquette tips, even your dog. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s “Good Citizen” classes for puppies and dogs will have your four-legged best friend well behaved and ready for the world. Classes meet outside the Recreation Center on Monday mornings from July 6 to Aug. 17. Puppies, under five months old, meet from 10:15-11:15 a.m. and older dogs meet from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Boys and girls, ages 11 to 18, are invited to join our Volleyball Camp led by Ridgefield High School Varsity Coach Lidania Cibere. Students will work on passing, hitting, setting, serving, blocking, and appropriate foot work. There will be scrimmages and skill challenges. Students are grouped by age, gender, and ability. Camp runs from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31 at Yanity Gym, and meets from 4-6 p.m.

Has your child always wanted to try diving? At our Springboard Diving Camp, students, ages 6 to 16 years old, will learn front approaches, back presses, basic dives, and drills. Divers advance individually as they master each element. Camp runs from Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 7 at Barlow Mountain pool, and meets from 4-5:30 p.m. For more details, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Kathy Fassman