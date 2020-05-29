Parks & Recreation: Coding & Robotics camp, Ramp Camps

If your children love computers, video games, and robots, then they will love Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Journey into Coding & Robotics Camp. Students will use various visual programming apps, such as Scratch Jr., Scratch for Coding, and Ozobots for Robotics. Through their journey in this camp, kids will make games, puzzles, stories, and solve robotics missions.

Camp is available to children entering second through fifth grade. It runs from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26 and meets from 9 a.m. to noon at the Recreation Center. Students may bring their own laptop or tablet. One will be provided for individual use if needed. Social distancing rules and safety procedures will be followed.

Summer passes for the Skate Park are now available. Enjoy unlimited admission, seven days a week until Sept. 6. Join your friends or try us out for the first time! You’ll find a friendly staff and helpful instructors providing support. Ramp Camps are available throughout the summer to children ages 5- to 12-years old. The Graham Dickinson SPIRIT Skate Park is located at 60 Prospect Street behind Yanity Gym.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Kathy Fassman