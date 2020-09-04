Parks & Recreation

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation logo. Photo: Contributed / Ridgefield Parks & Recreation

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s popular swim lessons start soon. Private and semi-private lessons are available to students who are 3-years old to adult. Group swim lessons include: parent and child for ages 6 to 48 months, preschool aquatics for ages 4 to 5-years old, learn to swim for ages 6 to 12-years old, lessons for ages 13 to adult, swim endurance training for ages 11 to 18-years old, and swim endurance training for adults.

Your child can take their Ridgefield public school bus to the Recreation Center to enjoy our programs with our Stop & Go Depot. To sign up for this service, your child must register for one of our after school programs. It’s just $15 a week and we require a minimum of four consecutive weeks.

Recreation Station offers your child structured play after school that is perfect for keeping your child healthy and active. Homework help and art are now included. It’s just $10 a week for members and $15 a week for non-members. You may drive your own children to the Recreation Center on the days when they are learning remotely.

Register for both Recreation Station with Stop & Go Depot and your child can come and play for just $25/$30 a week! For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.