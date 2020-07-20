Parks & Recreation

Summer is not over yet! Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Tennis/Fun Games Camp is for kids who want to play lots of tennis, make arts and crafts (bracelets, tie-dye, and other cool stuff), and have a blast!

Camp is available to children entering first through eighth grade and runs from Monday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday, Aug. 26, meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Justine Butler tennis courts behind Yanity Gym. Camp is held rain or shine (indoors when necessary) with extended hours available upon request.

We will be following all COVID guidelines to ensure your child’s safety. This is a noncompetitive camp where your children pick their own activities daily. For more information, please contact Jonathan Chase at jchase894@comcast.net or at 203-241-7500.

Don’t let COVID get in the way of your fitness goals and well-being. The Ridgefield Recreation Center offers the Wellness Center, group fitness classes (land/pool), lap swimming, recreation swimming, and the Spray Bay for members only.

Reservations are required for all activities. Registrations are available 24 hours before. You may call 203-431-2755 or sign up online by visiting ridgefieldparksandrec.org. If you are not a member, sign up today!