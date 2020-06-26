Parks & Rec reopens for members, offering college essay workshop

TRX fitness classes are offered at the Recreation Center. TRX fitness classes are offered at the Recreation Center. Photo: Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Photo: Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Parks & Rec reopens for members, offering college essay workshop 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation has missed you and we are happy to announce that the Recreation Center is now open to members only. Reservations are required for all activities.

Your safety is our top priority and we have developed protocols including social distancing, wearing masks, and cleaning throughout the day. Showers and lockers are not available, but changing areas will remain open. There are time limits in place, including: the Wellness Center for one hour, lap swimming for 45 minutes, and recreation swimming for 45 minutes. Group fitness classes, camps, and outdoor dog obedience classes also are available.

Students entering grade 12 are invited to sign up for our Intensive College Application & Essay Workshop. This two-day workshop meets on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 at the Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This program is designed to allow busy students the opportunity to learn about what college admission counselors are looking for in an application and personal statement. We will read sample essays and applications of accepted students and brainstorm essay topics that will help them stand out in a crowded field of applicants. Students are required to bring their own laptops or tablets.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman