Parks & Rec offers lacrosse, volleyball, skate park clinics

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to get your kids active outdoors this fall. We are excited to announce our new Lacrosse Clinics for girls in first through sixth grade. This program is led by Westchester Coach Chris Coughlin and his staff who have over 20 years of experience.

Clinics meet on Sundays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25 at Veterans Park Elementary School. You may register for 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. These clinics are for girls who have played before, as well as those who have never picked up a stick.

Join Ridgefield High School Varsity Coach Lidania Cibere at our Volleyball Clinics for children in sixth through eighth grade. Boys and girls will work on passing, hitting, setting, serving, blocking, and appropriate footwork. Clinics meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 7. They run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the sand court behind the Recreation Center.

Skate Park Lessons are available to children ages 4- to 14-years old. Skaters of all abilities will learn how to navigate the skate park’s ramps, rails, and obstacles. Classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 24. Private and semi-private lessons are also available.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.