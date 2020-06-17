Parks & Rec hosting summer camps, tennis clinics

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is here for you and your kids this summer. Fun has always been our goal at our camps, but this year, it is second to safety. Space is limited and camp is only available to Ridgefield residents entering first through eighth grade.

Activities will be mostly outside with social distancing and other safety protocols in place. You may choose from one of three options. Option one is a seven-week camp that runs from June 29 to Aug. 14. Option two is a four-week camp that runs from June 29 to July 24. Option three is a three-week camp that runs from July 27 to Aug. 14. All camp options meet from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with staggered start and end times at the Recreation Center.

Summer is the perfect time for your children to learn how to play tennis or improve their game. Tennis clinics are available for kids ages 5 to 12. They start on July 14, run for 50 minutes, have staggered start and end times, and meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Justine Butler Tennis Courts (located behind Yanity Gymnasium).

We will be following all COVID guidelines to ensure your child’s safety. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman