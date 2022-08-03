Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 6:35 p.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Girl Scout and avid reader. A trombone player who loved movies and basketball. A straight-A student who loved Irish dance and was looking forward to a trip to Ireland.
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz heard tearful statements Wednesday from three families whose children were among the 17 he murdered at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. It was the third straight day of such testimony — but it didn't make it any easier to hear as once again jurors, spectators and even Cruz's lawyers wiped away tears.
Written By
TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO