Parking fees rise at McCarran International Airport in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vehicle parking got more expensive on Monday at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, including an increase in short-term hourly parking rates from $2 to $3 for three hours and $4 for each additional hour.

Airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said long-term parking rates went up from $16 to $18 per day at terminal garages, and valet parking rates rose from $23 to $30 a day.

Economy lot rates increased from $10 to $12 a day, and impound fees jumped from $10 to $50 per day.

Short-term parking garage rates remain capped at $36 per day, and remote lot parking is still $15 per day, Rajchel said.

The increases are expected to reap an additional $4.7 million a year in parking fees, for a total of about $38.4 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

The new fee schedule was approved by county lawmakers in November, with the expected 7 percent boost in revenues earmarked for transportation and capital improvements.

Rajchel said fees were last increased in 2013.

The airport handled a record 51.5 million passengers in 2019 and is among the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S. by passenger volume.