Parishioners gather elsewhere after church shooting

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Members of New England Pentecostal Ministries are finding comfort and fellowship at other churches while theirs remains closed after a shooting during a wedding.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway is accused of wounding a clergyman and a bride Saturday in Pelham. WMUR-TV reports that about 30 parishioners traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts, for services on Sunday at CCF Ministries, while others attended services in Manchester.

Authorities say the groom at Saturday's wedding is the father of a man charged with killing Holloway's stepfather Oct. 1 in Londonderry. Holloway, who is due in court Tuesday, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges.

