Parents of slain Israeli-American girl seek Biden meeting JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press July 10, 2022 Updated: July 10, 2022 4:01 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Arnold Roth holds a photo of his 15-year-old daughter Malki, who was killed in an August 2001 Palestinian suicide bombing at a Jerusalem pizzeria, at his house in Jerusalem, on Sept. 28, 2004. The family of an Israel-American girl killed in a 2001 Palestinian suicide bombing in Jerusalem is seeking a meeting with President Joe Biden in hopes of forcing Jordan to extradite Tamimi, who was convicted in the deadly attack. The parents of Malki Roth sent a letter to the White House on Sunday, July 10, 2022 asking to meet with Biden when he comes to Jerusalem this week. They want the president to put pressure on Jordan, a close American ally, to send Tamimi to the U.S. for trial. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of an Israel-American girl killed in a 2001 Palestinian suicide bombing in Jerusalem is seeking a meeting with President Joe Biden in hopes of forcing Jordan to extradite a woman convicted in the deadly attack.
The parents of Malki Roth turned to Biden on Sunday asking to meet with the president when he comes to Jerusalem this week. They want the president to put pressure on Jordan, a close American ally, to send Ahlam Tamimi to the U.S. for trial.
JOSEF FEDERMAN