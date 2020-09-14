Parents arrested after death of a 22-month-old girl in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The parents of a nearly 2-year-old girl have been arrested after the toddler's death, Yuma police said Monday.

They said 39-year-old James Givens and 28-year-old Jamie McBride were being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said they were called to assist the Yuma Fire Department around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a report of a child having difficulty breathing.

Authorities said the girl was rushed to a Yuma hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the case is under investigation and didn’t immediately release any other details Monday.

It was unclear if either Givens or McBride have a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.