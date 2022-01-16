Pandemic stress drives some Colorado teachers from classroom

DENVER (AP) — Diane Santorico was a year shy of completing her third decade as a teacher when the profession that once gave her so much joy nearly stole all of it.
She was sick – physically sick – and tired. The first few weeks of school had demanded that she teach in a second-floor classroom baking at 95 degrees while wearing a mask and not being able to use school water fountains. She often returned home at the end of the day in tears, worn down by heat exhaustion and migraines, until she didn’t really have a choice but to put herself first.