Pandemic, protests and 'Murder Hornets' top state stories The Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 12:04 p.m.
FILE - In this May 8, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Neeru Kaur, right, and other medical staff work on a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center, which is part of Seattle-area health care system UW Medicine, in Seattle. The COVID-19 pandemic was Washington state's top story for 2020.
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Heather Brown, right, is tested for COVID-19 at a new walk-up testing site at Seattle's Chief Sealth High School. The COVID-19 pandemic was Washington state's top story for 2020.
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, police officers behind a barricade look on as protesters fill the street in front of Seattle City Hall in Seattle, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Protests in Seattle over the killing of Floyd were among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, peaceful protesters fill a street adjacent to Seattle City Hall, in Seattle, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Protests in Seattle over the killing of Floyd were among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this March 23, 2020, file photo, Gov. Jay Inslee prepares to speak about additional plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus before a televised address from his office in Olympia, Wash. Inslee's election to a third term as governor was among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a voter turns sideways as he eyes the opening of a ballot drop box before placing his ballot inside it in Seattle. A record number of voters participating in November's election was among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks at a prayer vigil at the First AME Church in Seattle, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, was among Washington state's top stories for 2020. Best, Seattle's first Black police chief, was among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during Game 3 of basketball's WNBA Finals, in Bradenton, Fla. The Storm winning the league championship, with the biggest margin of victory in WNBA Finals and the fourth title for the franchise, was among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, banners for Seattle's Kraken NHL hockey team, right, and Storm WNBA basketball team stand along an arena banner during a media tour of construction on the arena in Seattle. Seattle's naming the new hockey team the Kraken and unleashing the sea creature from Scandinavian folklore on the rest of the NHL was among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Sven Spichiger, Washington state Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him in Blaine, Wash. The locating and destroying of the first nest in the state of the so-called murder hornets was among Washington state's top stories for 2020.
Washington saw the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States this year, as well as the first deadly cluster as the pandemic upended virtually all activity in the state. The coronavirus outbreak was voted the state’s top news story of 2020 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included widespread protests over police issues, huge Western wildfires and the state’s attempts to deal with Asian giant hornets, better known as “murder hornets.”
Here are 2020′s Top Washington stories:
Written By
The Associated Press