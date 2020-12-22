Pandemic, election, strike among Maine's top stories of 2020

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A virus that started in China and swept around the world to Maine, infecting more than 19,000, killing more than 290 and crippling the economy, was voted the unanimous top story of 2020 by The Associated Press.
The Maine Legislature adjourned, the governor imposed emergency orders and nonessential businesses closed before the economy gradually began reopening. But a wave of infections in the fall created an even more dangerous surge with daily infections climbing to all-time highs near the end of the year.