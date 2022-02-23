Pandemic crisis standards to expire for New Mexico hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top health official said Wednesday that the state is still on track to lift its crisis standards of care declaration for hospitals in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to decline.
The declaration was issued last fall as a way to ease the strain on New Mexico’s already overburdened health care system. A few hospitals enacted the standards, which cleared the way for them to ration care and suspend procedures that weren’t medically necessary if they didn’t have capacity.