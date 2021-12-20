Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year's event, says the previously planned Jan. 17-21 gathering in the alpine town will now take place in “early summer” — without giving specifics.