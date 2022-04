JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man during a raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry said.

The PA said the man, Ahmad Oweidat, was shot in the head. The army confirmed it carried out an arrest raid overnight at the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho. It said troops opened fire after dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at soldiers.