Palestinians say Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank rally IMAD ISSEID, Associated Press July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 9:38 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 A Palestinian protester returns a teargas canister that was used by Israeli army troops to disperse protesters who burned tires and blocked the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Israeli army troops use teargas canisters to disperse Palestinian protesters who burned tires and blocked the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A Palestinian protester punches an Israeli settler during a scuffle between both sides while Palestinian activists blocked the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Protesters scuffle with Israeli settlers while they block the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Paramedics evacuate an injured Palestinian protester during clashes with Israeli army and settlers after Palestinian activists blocked the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Israeli army troops scuffle with Palestinian protesters who burned tires and blocked the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities closed a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Palestinian protesters block an Israeli army vehicle as they block the street that bypasses the West Bank village of Mughayer, north of Ramallah, Friday, July 29, 2022. Palestinians protesting against Israeli settlements activities blocked a main street and scuffled with Israeli settlers and army soldiers who used teargas to disperse them. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing a 16-year old and wounding five people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
According to the ministry, Amjad Abu Alia was shot in the chest by a live bullet and pronounced dead after he was brought to the hospital. He was shot as some 250 Palestinians gathered to protest against Israeli settlement expansion in the village of Mughayer, north of the city of Ramallah.