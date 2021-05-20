Palestinian minister: Cease-fire in Gaza is `not enough'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians' top diplomat said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep Thursday night but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem's future and achieving an independent Palestinian state.
Riad Al-Malki told reporters on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers that while an Israeli cease-fire is good it doesn’t address “the core issue” that started the violence.