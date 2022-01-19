Palestinian minister: Biden moving too slow on pushing peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki criticized U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians and not using Washington's special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.”
Malki told the U.N. Security Council there were hopes that the end of Donald Trump’s administration and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “would be enough to pave the way for renewed momentum for peace.”