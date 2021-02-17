Palestinian Authority says it has sent vaccines to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Authority said Wednesday it has dispatched the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after accusing Israel of preventing it from sending the doses amid objections from some Israeli lawmakers.
Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that the PA sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine through the Beitunia crossing between the occupied West Bank and Israel en route to Gaza. She said they would go to front-line medical workers.