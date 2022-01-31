Pakistani police widen manhunt, day after killing of priest RIAZ KHAN, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 4:15 a.m.
1 of8 A man shows a picture to journalists of Christian priest Father William Siraj, shortly after he was killed by unknown gunmen, at a church in the northwestern city of Peshawar Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police said gunmen killed Siraj and wounded another priest as they were driving home from Sunday Mass. Muhammad Sajjad/AP Show More Show Less
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police said they widened their manhunt Monday, searching for two unidentified assailants who shot and killed a Christian priest and wounded another the previous day in the country's northwest.
Father William Siraj, 75, was killed while on his way home after attending Sunday Mass in the city of Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. One of his traveling companions, Father Naeem Patrick, was wounded while a third priest was unharmed in the attack.