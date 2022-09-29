Pakistani court acquits ex-PM's daughter in corruption case

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan's capital city on Thursday acquitted the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after she was sentenced to seven years in prison over charges connected with the purchase of luxury apartments in London.

Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, said outside the Islamabad High court that she is "thankful to God that justice has been done." The luxury apartments at issue are owned by her brothers.