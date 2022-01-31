Pakistani court acquits TV mogul in tax evasion case

K.M. Chaudary/AP

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations in a 35-year-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase.

Mir Shakilur Rehman was arrested in 2020 after authorities accused him of purchasing government land more than three decades ago in violation of rules. Rehman, who has denied the charge, was acquitted by the court on Monday, according to Rana Jawad, a senior official at Rehman's Geo News TV station.