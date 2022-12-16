Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister is seeking the United Nations' help securing long-term aid for survivors of deadly, record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month, Pakistani officials said Friday.
That grim threshold could come as soon as Jan. 15, according to Chris Kaye, the country director for the World Food Program. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday that he’s seeking the U.N.'s support for raising money from "key donors, development institutions and the private sector” to refuel the recovery effort. Kaye said that without new aid, the looming depletion would mark “a very serious crisis ahead of us as we go into 2023.”