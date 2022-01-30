Pakistan gunmen kill Christian priest on way home from Mass

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen killed one Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died instantly in the ambush in the Gulbahar neighborhood, while Father Naeem Patrick was treated briefly in hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, officer Iqbal Shah said. A third priest in the car was unharmed.