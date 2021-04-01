Pakistan cancels decision about allowing trade with India

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday canceled a decision announced the previous day ago about allowing the resumption of partial trade with nuclear-rival neighboring India, the foreign minister said.

The cancellation followed criticism by Pakistan's opposition parties, which denounced Wednesday's lifting of a two-year-old ban on the import of cotton and sugar from India, saying the government had acted without parliament's approval and had moved to normalize relations with New Delhi without resolving the issue of disputed Kashmir.