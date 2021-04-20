Pakistan Parliament to consider French envoy's expulsion BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 2:40 a.m.
1 of11 Authorities place shipping containers to block a road leading to the capital as a security measure on the possible anti-France protest march by a banned radical Islamists Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Pakistan's Parliament is expected to consider a resolution on Tuesday about whether the French envoy should be expelled over the publication of controversial cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet, testing whether the government gives in to threats from radical Islamists. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Parliament is expected to consider a resolution on Tuesday about whether the French envoy should be expelled over the publication of controversial cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet, testing whether the government gives in to threats from radical Islamists.
Under the resolution, cases against Islamists over deadly anti-France protests would be withdrawn, the country's interior minister said.
