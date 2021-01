COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A painter from Ohio accused of kicking in a window during the assault on the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket with his company's name on the back appeared in court on Friday to face two felony charges.

Troy Faulkner, 39, of Whitehall, was charged with destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding along with two misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.