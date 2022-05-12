Pa. governor hopeful drops out, backs rival as primary nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor said Thursday that he was ending his campaign and endorsing rival Lou Barletta, a move that comes as GOP leaders warn that leading candidate Doug Mastriano is too far right to win in a general election.
Jake Corman, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, announced his endorsement of Barletta at a news conference just days before the state's Tuesday primary and amid hand-wringing by establishment Republicans that a Mastriano victory would doom their chances of flipping the governor's mansion in November in the battleground state.