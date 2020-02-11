https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/PP-GOP-Pres-All-100-15046255.php
2 of 301 precincts - 1 percent
Donald Trump, 16 - 89 percent
Total Write-ins, 1 - 6 percent
Bill Weld, 1 - 6 percent
Robert Ardini, 0 - 0 percent
President Boddie, 0 - 0 percent
Stephen Comley, 0 - 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente, 0 - 0 percent
Bob Ely, 0 - 0 percent
Larry Horn, 0 - 0 percent
Zoltan Istvan, 0 - 0 percent
Rick Kraft, 0 - 0 percent
Star Locke, 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Matern, 0 - 0 percent
Mary Maxwell, 0 - 0 percent
Eric Merrill, 0 - 0 percent
William Murphy, 0 - 0 percent
Juan Payne, 0 - 0 percent
Joe Walsh, 0 - 0 percent
