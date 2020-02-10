https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/PP-Dem-Delg-All-100-15042990.php
PP-Dem-Delg-All,100
1,250 of 1,765 precincts - 71 percent
40 of 0 Delegates allocated
Pete Buttigieg 13 - 0 percent
Bernie Sanders 12 - 0 percent
Elizabeth Warren 8 - 0 percent
Joe Biden 6 - 0 percent
Amy Klobuchar 1 - 0 percent
Uncommitted 0 - 0 percent
Michael Bennet 0 - 0 percent
Michael Bloomberg 0 - 0 percent
John Delaney 0 - 0 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 - 0 percent
Deval Patrick 0 - 0 percent
Tom Steyer 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Yang 0 - 0 percent
Others 0 - 0 percent
View Comments